LIVERMORE — Doug Hicks, 86, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. Clyde Douglas Hicks was born April 3, 1933, in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Orville and Ida Fulkerson Hicks and was married to the former Nancy Ann Dillender on March 10, 1982. Doug retired as a truck driver for Miles Farms, earlier worked as a long-haul trucker, a coal miner and served as Chief of Police for the City of Livermore. He attended Richland Baptist Church, was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. Doug was an early riser and enjoyed his daily trips to the coffee shop to keep up on the local news. He also enjoyed raising Belgium Draft Horses and spending time with both his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Nancy Hicks; two sons, Dwayne Hicks (Lisa) and Wendell Hicks (Jackie) both of Livermore; two daughters, Connie Moore of Island and Carol Ann Hicks of Livermore; a step daughter, Nila Edge of Owensboro; 7 grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; a step great grandchild; four brothers, Hub Hicks, W.E. Hicks, Charles Hicks, and Mike Hicks all of Livermore; and a sister, Mary Ann Hicks of Livermore.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Jonathan Turner officiating. Burial took place in the Pleasant Hope Cemetery in McLean County.
The Doug Hicks family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pleasant Hope Cemetery Fund; C/O Tom Howard; 3583 Kentucky 136 East; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of Doug at musterfuneralhomes.com.
