SACRAMENTO — Douglas Pearl Miller, 73, of Sacramento, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Baptist Health in Madisonville. Mr. Miller was born June 5, 1947, in McLean County. He was a retired coal miner and farmer. He loved construction and farming equipment, and he loved his family and traveling with his wife.
He is survived by his wife, Marquetta Ross Miller; son Jonathan (Devon) Miller; daughter Amy Nocole Miller; grandchild Jon Ross Miller; great-grandchild Easton Miller; and brother Wendell (Kim) Miller.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 31, 2020, at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento, with Rev. Kevin Brantley officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
