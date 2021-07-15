RUMSEY, KENTUCKY — Douglas W. Sunn 69, of Rumsey, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Baptist Health Madisonville. Douglas W. Sunn was born in Rumsey to Charles Raymond and Cenia Lucille Tomes Sunn. He was a former manager with Malco Theaters and Starlight Drive-Inn and later retired as a Postal worker from the post office in Utica. Douglas was preceded in death by his wife Jonni Jo Sunn on September 17, 1986, brother, sister, and a granddaughter.
Doug was a gentle, loving, and caring man with a great personality and excellent sense of humor, who had many interests and hobbies especially music, playing guitar, art, and graphic design. He loved spending time with his family and was an excellent father, step-father, and papaw. Douglas loved his many nieces, nephews, brothers, and sisters and was always ready to share a song or joke to an open ear. He was a man with a big heart and was never shy about sharing it with anyone. Doug was a man that is loved by all.
Survivors include his partner in crime, Frannie Sunn; three daughters, Britt Williams (Donald) of Lewisburg, Jenni Harris (Jim) of Lewisburg, Paige Sunn of Russellville; four sons, Logan Sunn (Jessica) of Owensboro, Landon Kimmel of Rumsey, Norman Wright (Jessica) of Owensboro, David Pagan (Angela) of Owensboro; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two sisters, Erlene Rutan of Lake Jackson, TX, Jean Middleton of Calhoun; and several nieces and nephews.
The Douglas W. Sunn family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Douglas W. Sunn, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
