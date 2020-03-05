Durwood Nation Rafferty, 94, of Owensboro, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center. He was born Dec. 17, 1925 in Daviess County to the late Everett and Tina Nation Rafferty. Durwood was a 1944 graduate of Daviess County High School. He loved people and people loved him. If he liked you, he would tease you.
Durwood was a WWII Marine Corps veteran. He served his country with pride. He was a Local 181 Operator for over 50 years. He enjoyed being a member of the Gideon’s and was devoted to the cause. He was a member of Glenville Baptist Church for over 50 years where he served as Chairman of the Deacons, Training Union Director, trustee, and other positions. He had a passion for farming. Durwood was always one who had time for you.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jackson Rafferty, in March 2016. They had been married 67 years and are now reunited at the gates of Heaven. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, Harvey Thomas Rafferty and Norman Rafferty.
Survivors include his daughters Janice Smith (Gary) of Beaver Dam and Rebecca Boykin (George) of Owensboro; grandchildren, Tim Smith (Tammy) of Beaver Dam, Jarrod Smith (Lynsie) of Hartford, Brad Boykin (Kara) of Dexter, and Karah McNally (Matt) of Almo; great-grandchildren, McKenna Dunning, Alec Smith (Summer), Zach Smith, Warren Smith, Wyatt Smith, Whitley Smith, Jake Boykin, and two on the way, Levi McNally due in weeks and great-grandbaby Smith coming in late summer; great-great-grandchild, Clayton Reid Dunning; and three brothers, Adron Rafferty, Bobby Rafferty, and Everett Rafferty, II.
Services were held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial followed in Rosehill Cemetery with Military Honors.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Gideon’s International, PO Box 1133, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Durwood’s family would like to extend a special thank to the staff of Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center for their care, love, and concern.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
