ISLAND — Earlene Willis Howard 87, of Island, Kentucky, formerly of Belle Chasse, Louisiana went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Signature Healthcare in Hartford. Earlene Rose Willis was born Nov. 20, 1932 in Evansville, Indiana to the late Albert M. and Clara Ruxer Willis and was married to Herman E. Howard, Jr. Earlene was a self-employed bookkeeper and enjoyed painting and ceramic crafts. In addition to her parents, Earlene was preceded in death by her husband, Herman E. Howard, Jr., who died June 9, 2005 and by her brother, Bobby Joe Willis.
Survivors include a son, David Lacefield (Rhonda) of Island; two grandchildren, Chris Lacefield and Misty Lacefield; two great grandchildren, Danielle West and Breanna West; two great great grandchildren, Owen Brackett and Alice Kent; and a sister, Elda Jean Owsley of Louisville.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with Mike Burden officiating. Burial was held in the New Hope Cemetery in Muhlenberg County.
Earlene’s services were streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
Share your memories and photos of Earlene at musterfuneralhomes.com.
