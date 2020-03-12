LIVERMORE —
Earline Sexton Kassinger 76, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Earline Lindell Sexton was born June 28, 1943 in Ashland, Kentucky to the late Earl L. and Mary Susan Warren Sexton and was married to Roy Thomas Kassinger Sept. 2, 2006. Earline was an office manager for GTE Yellow Pages in Lexington and a member of Livermore United Methodist Church. She was a longtime resident of the Livermore RV Park and enjoyed crocheting.
Survivors include her husband, Tom Kassinger; a son, the Rev. David Combs (Becky) of Marion; a step son, Barry Combs of Nevada; three step daughters, Holly Johnson of Livermore, Rachael Kassinger of Calhoun and Lisa Gibson (Tommy) of Lexington; 5 grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren; and a brother, Keith Sexton (Carolyn) of Morehead.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Ken Berggren officiating. Friends may visit with Earline’s family from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday at Musters in Livermore.
The Earline Sexton Kassinger family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Livermore United Methodist Church, Building Fund; P.O. Box 67; Livermore, Kentucky 42352. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
