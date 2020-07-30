ISLAND — Edna Latham 72, of Island, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her home in Island. Edna Lee McClure was born May 1, 1948 in Daviess County, Kentucky to the late Samuel and Lorene Drace McClure and was married to Bennie Ray Latham March 30, 1990. Edna retired from the Unilever / Ragu Plant in Owensboro and was a member of Buttonsberry Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, camping and spending time with both her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Edna was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Bennie Latham, who died March 25, 2016; by two sons, Tracy Johnson and Tim Latham; and by three sisters, Ann Oller, Dorothy Dukes and Faye Greenwell.
Survivors include two sons, Chris Johnson (Gaye) of Island and Bennie “Butch” Latham, Jr. of Fennville, Michigan; a daughter-in-law, Holly Johnson of Livermore; 10 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and two brothers, Jakie McClure (Frances) and Jimmy McClure (Gloria) both of Owensboro.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Revs. Kevin Smith and Keith Howard officiating. Burial took place in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County.
Edna’s services will be streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” at 2:00 P.M. Saturday.
The Edna Latham family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to God’s House of Hope; P.O. Box 23; Island, Kentucky 42350. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
