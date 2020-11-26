SACRAMENTO — Elizabeth Ann Gish, 53, was born on Dec. 18, 1966 in Hopkins County. She lived in Sacramento until 2017 when she moved in with her sister, Debbie, in Princeton, IN. Ann passed away Nov. 20, 2020 at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, IN. Ann was a special soul that loved life. She never met a stranger and had a smile that was infectious. Ann enjoyed listening to Johnny Cash and Elvis, purses, singing, rocking in her chair, getting her hair colored, and being around family and friends. After moving to Princeton IN, she became involved in the Arc of Southwest Indiana (GARC) which was an agency that assisted Ann during the day while Debbie worked. GARC took Ann on field trips to the zoo, weekly crafts, out to eat, dancing, and to the movies. Ann loved her GARC staff and friends. GARC became part of Ann’s family, they took excellent care of her over the past three years. Ann will forever be remembered for her love that she gave to all, her laughter, and joy she gave to so many. Ann is preceded in death by her parents, James B. Gish in 2006, and Elizabeth Allen Gish in 2017, and several aunts and uncles over the years.
Ann is survived by her sisters, Trina (Rondall) Lyons; Debbie (Nathan) Bales; nephews, Justin Austin, Wesley Bales, and Jacob Bales; nieces, April Lyons, Maddie Bales; aunt, Carolyn Downey.
Funeral services will be private. A celebration of life will be held in Kentucky and Indiana at a later date. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Arc of Southwest Indiana, P.O. Box 5, Princeton IN., in Ann’s honor. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfu neralhomes.com.
