CALHOUN — Elizabeth Hancock 82, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Elizabeth Durham was born June 7, 1938 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Lee and Lillie Howell Durham and was married to Noah Hancock Jan. 23, 1958. Elizabeth retired from Swedish Match in Owensboro. She enjoyed both crocheting and shopping. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Noah Hancock, who died Feb. 10, 2017 and by a son, David Lee Hancock, who died July 24, 2012.
Survivors include two daughters, Nona Hancock of Calhoun and Cindy Taylor of Livermore; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and a brother, Donnie Durham of Owensboro.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Elizabeth’s family from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Elizabeth’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Elizabeth’s services will be streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Elizabeth Hancock family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Elizabeth at musterfuneralhomes.com.
