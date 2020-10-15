CALHOUN —
Elna Hayden 88, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville. Elna Mae Thomas was born Jan. 23, 1932 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Lawrence and Mallie Cobb Thomas and was married to Ray Mitchell Hayden September 23, 1950. Elna was a homemaker and member of Calhoun Baptist Church. She served as the driver and operator of the McLean County Bookmobile, enjoyed traveling, ceramics, cooking, and caring for her family. In addition to her parents, Elna was preceded in death by a daughter, Denise Hayden McElwain, who died June 14, 2015.
Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Ray Hayden; a son, Gerry Hayden (Judy) of Calhoun; four grandchildren, Shannon Hill (Megan Phillips), Ben Hayden (Angelia Dame), Nashau McElwain (Tyler Durham) and Emily Newton (Adam); and 11 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial took place in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
Elna’s services were streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” Sunday.
The Elna Hayden family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
