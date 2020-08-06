SACRAMENTO — Emma Keown Patterson, 101, of Sacramento, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Emma Ellen Henson was born Feb. 20, 1919 in Toronto, Kansas to the late George Arthur and Cecil Elizabeth Adams Henson. In her twenties, she moved to Wichita to work for Boeing Aircraft as a “Rosie the Riveter” during the war effort. Emma started as a riveter on the B-17 Bombers at Boeing and was later moved to the first female Class A welder. She married Joseph Emery Keown and they moved back to Sacramento until his death June 29, 1978. In the late 1950’s and 1960’s she was a cook at Sacramento High School and later retired from General Electric in Madisonville. She was later married to Herman Elsworth Patterson until his death April 7, 1994. Emma was a member of Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church and served as both the church pianist and organist for many years. Her love for her church was the only thing that was stronger than the love for her family. Her greatest love was music, learning to play the piano at a very early age. Emma also enjoyed caring for all of her flowers. She was an accomplished seamstress that yearly would allow her children to pick clothes from a catalog and she would both design and sew them personally. Every gift she gave for weddings, baby showers and birthdays were usually personally made by Ms. Emma. She was a breast cancer survivor and participated in the first Relay for Life in McLean County. Even at the age of 101, Ms. Emma was an independent and very active senior, living alone until June of this year. In addition to her parents and two husbands, Emma was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Lee Keown; by her brother, George H. Henson; by her sister, Betty Henson Olson; and by five step sons, H.E. Patterson, Jr., Delbert Patterson, Arthur Patterson, Carl Patterson, and Leon Patterson.
Survivors include a son, Larry J. Keown (Betty) of Beech Grove; two daughters, Shirley Medley (Rick) of Beech Grove and Rida Buddee (Jim) of Robards; a step daughter, Mary Nell Seddon (Vernon) of Evansville; five grandchildren, Larry “Joey” Keown, Alisha Williams (Gary), Chad Medley, Liz Stanley Smart (John), and Ryan Stanley (Shawnda); 10 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; 19 step grandchildren; 44 step great grandchildren; 52 step great great grandchildren; and a step great great great grandchild.
Funeral services were held Monday at Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church with the Revs. John Butler, Kevin Brantley and Jim Midkiff officiating. Burial took place in the West Schoolhouse Cemetery in Sacramento.
Emma’s services were streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” Monday.
The Emma Keown Patterson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church; P.O. Box 257; Sacramento, Kentucky 42372. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
