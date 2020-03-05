Brandon, Mississippi -
Estil B. “Shorty” Baughn 83, of Brandon, Mississippi went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at his home in Brandon. Estil B. Baughn was born March 5, 1936 on Baughn Hill on the border of McClean and Daviess County, Kentucky to the late Tommy E. Baughn and Mary Coin Baughn, was married to the former Betty Darlene Riffe, the mother of his children, on October 6, 1956 and was known as “Shorty” to both his family and friends. Estil was also married to Marjorie Baughn from 2005 to 2012. Estil was a U.S. Army Veteran and enjoyed fishing, camping, exploring different places, reading, and spending time with both his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Estil was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Baughn; a daughter, Carla Prokop; two sisters and two brothers.
Survivors include two daughters, Patricia Stevens of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Shelia Dees (Charles) of New Orleans; a son, Robert Baughn (Juana) of Brandon; seven grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren; a sister, Linda Gail Wright of Beech Grove; and a brother, Tony Baughn of Calhoun and a host of well-loved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating.
