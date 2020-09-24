SACRAMENTO — Eugene Davis 74, of Sacramento, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at the Ohio County Hospital in Hartford. Lawrence Eugene Davis was born April 23, 1946 in Sacramento, Kentucky to the late Lawrence Coleman and Alice Marie Ellis Davis and was married to the former Hilda June McDonald Sept. 12, 1992. Eugene worked for 17 ½ years at the former York International Plant in Madisonville and was a member of Sacramento Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, a member of Sacramento Lodge # 735 F. & A.M., a member of the Rizpah Shrine Temple in Madisonville and a member of the Order of the Easter Star #67 in Sacramento. Eugene enjoyed fishing, reading his Bible and University of Kentucky Basketball.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, June Davis; a son, Jeffrey Davis of Texas; three daughters, Rebecca Davis of Owensboro, Lori Nall of Semiway and Tammie Evans of Sacramento; 4 grandchildren; a great granddaughter; a brother, Dynis Davis of Sacramento; and two sisters, Sherril Duncan of Central City and Doris Smiley of Madisonville.
Funeral services were held Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Wendell Wood officiating. Burial will be in the West Schoolhouse Cemetery in Sacramento with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415.
Eugene’s services were streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” Sunday.
The Eugene Davis family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Sacramento Baptist Church; 15 Main Street; Sacramento, Kentucky 42372. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
