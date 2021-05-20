MADISONVILLE — Frances Dame 97, of Madisonville, Kentucky, formerly of the Pack Community in McLean County passed peacefully on Monday, May 17, 2021 at her home in Madisonville. Frances Vivona was born May 27, 1923 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Francisco and Gaetana Lucchese Vivona, was raised a Catholic, and was married to Dudley Letcher Dame May 24, 1947 in Brooklyn. Frances was a homemaker, an artist and a Bob Ross Painting Instructor. She was a lifetime member of the Marine Corps League Auxiliary and enjoyed both camping and traveling, visiting all 50 states. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Dudley L. Dame, who died January 10, 2013.
Survivors include five daughters, Barbara Kunkle of Madisonville, Kathleen Robson (Mike) of Woodland Park, Colorado, Teresa Holm (John) of Seattle, Denise Pitts of Richland, Washington, and Roberta Dame-Martin (David) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; 22 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 12:30 P.M. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial took place in the Poplar Grove Cemetery in McLean County. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Frances’ visitation and funeral service were limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Frances’ services were streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
The Frances Dame family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Poplar Grove Cemetery Fund; P.O. Box 234; Sacramento, Kentucky 42372. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Frances at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.