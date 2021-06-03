George S. Henry Jr., 72, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born April 3, 1949, in Greenville, to the late George Sr. and Virginia Alverson Henry. George was retired from the HON Company where he worked for 40 years as an upholster. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Sebree where he was known for ringing the church bell at service times, and also handing out church bulletins. George very much enjoyed cars and old hotrods, he went to car shows, watched NASCAR, and collected hot wheels. He also enjoyed going for walks, vacationing at the beach in the summertime, and truly loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Judy Wilson Henry; his significant other of 20 years, Cindy Jackson; and two brothers-in-law, Larry Wilson and Donnie Hudson.
George is survived by a son, Jeremy Henry (April); a daughter, Andrea Payne (Shawn); three grandchildren, Adam Payne, Blake Henry, and Briley Henry; three sisters, Peggy Wethington (Gerald), Becky Wilson, and Ruth Hudson (Duane); a brother, Wayman Henry; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for George Henry Jr. will be held noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Bob Hardison and Dylan Zahn officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 3 until 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mr. Henry shall be within current health and safety directives. Please see signage at the door regarding personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Baptist Church in Sebree, 12100 KY-132, Sebree, KY 42455.
Memories and condolences for the family of George Henry Jr. may be left at www.glenncares.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.