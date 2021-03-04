OWENSBORO — Gilda Mitchell 87, formerly of Owensboro, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at Charter Senior Living in Hermitage, Tennessee. Gilda Gray Ellis was born Jan. 21, 1934 in Rumsey, Kentucky to the late Thomas Andrew and Elsie Lindsey Ellis and was married to Charlie D. Mitchell. Gilda retired as a librarian from Burns Middle School in Owensboro and enjoyed spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Gilda was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Mitchell, who died July 13, 1997.
Survivors include a son, Dan Mitchell (Julie) of Franklin, Tennessee; a daughter, Jan Mitchell of Nashville; and seven grandchildren, Clay Mitchell, Connor Mitchell (Maura), Andy Sims, Katie Sims, Christian Sims, John Michael Sims, and Sarah Sims.
Private family graveside will be held Friday at Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Gilda’s family.
The Gilda Mitchell family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
