LIVERMORE — Gladys King Clark 94, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center in Owensboro. Gladys Medoria King was born June 28, 1926 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Herbert and Erma Putnam King and was married to Granvil Walton Clark May 26, 1945. She was a homemaker and member of Richland Baptist Church. Gladys had the sweetest, kindest soul and her greatest attribute was her generosity and nurturing nature. She loved children and taught many of them patience, love and kindness. Her words were mirrored in her actions and her greatest achievement is the virtues she instilled in those she nurtured. Gladys loved to travel and see new places. She also had a passion for reading and learning. She finished her GED at the age of 70. She loved to go to the library and check out books and had quite a collection herself. Many will miss her, but we will continue to honor her by living out the loving kindness she instilled into all that knew her. In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Granvil W. Clark and by her siblings, Bessie Patterson, Jimmy King and Preston King.
Survivors include a son, Granvil W. “Sonny” Clark, Jr. (Mary Belle) of Livermore; two grandchildren, John Paul Clark (Crystal) of Livermore and Cindy Smith (Lewis) of Utica; seven grandchildren, Seth Edmonds, McKenzie Clark, Lucas Murray, Jacob Murray, Jordan Murray, Kassidy Clark, and Kaitlyn Powers; and a great great granddaughter, Emelia Murray.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Richland Baptist Cemetery with the Rev. Jonathan Turner officiating. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Gladys’ family. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Gladys’ services will be streamed live on”http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Gladys King Clark family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Richland Baptist Cemetery Fund; C/O Jack Burden; 650 Hicks Road; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Gladys at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.