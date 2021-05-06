SACRAMENTO — Glen Eldon Dunn, 71, of Sacramento, died Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 1:16 a.m. at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, IN. Glen was born on October 15, 1949 in Muhlenberg County and was the owner of Dunn Body Shop and was a member of Church Street General Baptist Church in Bremen. He was preceded in death by his wife Teresa Dunn; son Rois Matheny and parents Cecil and Anna Dunn.
Survivors include his sons Tony (Alexia) Dunn and Glen Ed (Jennie) Dunn; five grandchildren Joseph Dunn, Elijah Dunn, Mackenzie Adam, Nathan Dunn, Jacob Dunn; 3 sisters Pauline Maple, Lorene Penticuff, Donna Lyle.
Funeral service will be Friday, May 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Church Street General Baptist Church in Bremen, KY with Rev. Danny Greene and Rev. Robert Pierce officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the church. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of the services. Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited based upon current state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
