ISLAND — Glenda M. Latham 69, of Island, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at her son’s home in Island. Glenda Marie Lawrence was born Oct. 19, 1950 in Ohio County, Kentucky to the late Jesse Raymond and Margaret Westerfield Lawrence and was married to Paul Henry “Nubbin” Latham April 26, 1968. Glenda retired from the Island Dairy Freeze and was a member of Island Baptist Church. She enjoyed Island Senior Citizens events, caring for both her flowers and cats and spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Glenda was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Paul “Nubbin” Latham, who died June 28, 2006 and by a daughter, Kimberly Dawn Lawrence, who died in 1981.
Survivors include a son, Mike Latham (Nancy) of Island; two grandchildren, Savannah Nall and Parker Latham both of Island; and a great grandson, Lawson Nall.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Chad Rafferty officiating. Burial will be in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Glenda’s family from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at Musters in Livermore. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both Glenda’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Glenda’s services will be streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The Glenda Latham family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Community Cemetery Fund; C/O Susan Edmonds; 125 East Broadway; Island, Kentucky 42350. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of Glenda at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.