OWENSBORO — Glenola Jewell Boyle, of Owensboro, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 the Nazarenth Home-Clifton Campus in Louisville. Glenola Ray Jewell was born Sept. 24, 1929 in Inkster, Michigan to the late Henry Franklin and Vera Leta Sandefur Jewell and was married to Durwood Coleman Boyle on April 27, 1946. She retired from General Electric, was a former member and Sunday School teacher of Curdsville Baptist Church and current member of Sorgho Baptist and a member of the McLean County Homemakers. Glenola received several blue ribbons as a quilt-maker and as and artist and she took great pride in being an excellent cook for all of her friends and family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Durwood Boyle.
Survivors include a son, Dale Boyle (Geralyn) of Whitesville; daughter; Sherri Hendrix (Earl) of Louisville; granddaughters, Lori Stewart (Jeff), Jenifer Dickey (Brett), Cristin Wetherbee (Jon), Catie Tupy (Mike); great grandchildren, Madison Stewart, Ethan Stewart, Connor Wetherbee, Abigail Wetherbee, Levi Wetherbee; brother, Gary Jewell of Denver, CO.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Revs. James Wedding and Larry Birkhead officiating. Burial took place in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in McLean County. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Glenola’s visitation and funeral service was limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings were required during all services.
Glenola’s services were streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Glenola Jewell Boyle family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund: C/O Jerry Rager; 10685 Posseum Trot Road; Owensboro, KY 42301. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Glenola at muster
