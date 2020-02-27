CALHOUN — Hazel A. Johnson 97, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at her home in McLean County. Hazel Augustus Boyd was born Aug. 17, 1922 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late William Richard and Hettie Snawder Boyd and was married to Willie Lee Johnson July 5, 1941. Hazel was a homemaker and member of Calhoun Christian Church. She enjoyed spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandsons and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Willie Lee Johnson, Sr., who died March 1, 2012 and by her daughter, Sheila Clark, who died Oct. 23, 1978.
Survivors include a son, Willie Lee “Shorty” Johnson, Jr. (Kaye) of Calhoun; two grandsons, Houston Clark (Jenny) of Buck Creek and Jason Johnson (Kristy) of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; five great grandchildren, Adam Clark, Jacob Clark, Molly Clark, Aiden Johnson, and Elijah Johnson; and a special friend, Martha Alford of Owensboro.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Keith Sage officiating. Burial was held in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the longtime friendship and care given by Mrs. Judy Logsdon.
The Hazel A. Johnson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Christian Church; P.O. Box 67; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Hazel at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.