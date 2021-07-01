Helen 'Sis' Barker

UTICA — Helen ‘Sis’ Baker 88, of Utica, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Good Samaritan Home and Rehabilitative Center in Oakland City, Indiana. Helen Marie Evans was born March 25, 1933 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late William Henry and Lannie Bell Crabtree Evans, was married to John Wilkey Baker, Jr. August 20, 1948 and was better known as ‘Sis’ to both her family and friends. Helen was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. She enjoyed both sewing and crocheting. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, John W. Baker, Jr., who died September 25, 2020 and by two daughters, Bobbie Baker and Betty Imboden.
Survivors include two sons, John W. Baker (Carol) of Leesburg, Virginia and Ray L. Baker (Mary) of Moncks Corner, South Carolina; 5 grandchildren; and two sisters, Brenda Love of Utica and Carolyn Sue Vandiver of Owensboro.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. David McCarthy officiating. Burial took place in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean.
Helen’s services were streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The Helen ‘Sis’ Baker family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Helen at musterfu
