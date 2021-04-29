Herman Vincent

SACRAMENTO — Herman Floyd Vincent, 94, of Sacramento died Monday, April 26, 2021 at 6 p.m. at his residence. Mr. Vincent was born February 11, 1927 in McLean County and was a farmer. He was also a Kentucky Colonel, a member of the Kentucky Farm Bureau and a member of Shaver’s Chapel United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife Eva Sue Vincent and his parents Elvis and Alice Vincent.
Herman served as secretary and treasure of his church and served on several committees for many years and was selected to attend the Charge Conferences. He enjoyed those years working with his church. He was a World War II veteran (Japan) as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army. His hobbies included playing with his beagle dogs and watching the UK Wildcats basketball.
He is survived by his son Herman Dale Vincent of Sacramento; daughter Patricia “Pat” Vincent and Charles Jerrell of Nebo, and his sister-in-law Martine Revlett of Island.
Graveside funeral services will be Friday, April 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Shaver’s Chapel Cemetery in Bremen. Burial will follow with military honors at the cemetery. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuner
