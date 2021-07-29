SACRAMENTO — Houston Ray Bowman, 93, of Sacramento died Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Riverside Nursing Home in Calhoun. Mr. Bowman was born in McLean County on April 8, 1928. He was a mechanic for TVA , a member of Powers Chapel General Baptist Church, and a veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife, Thelma Short Bowman; sons, David Ray Bowman, Elbert Jay Bowman; 3 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Annatta M. Bailey, Idella Ruby.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento with Bro. J.W. Haire officiating and Bro. Kerry Vincent assisting. Burial took place in Baptist Cemetery in Sacramento. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneral
