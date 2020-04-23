ISLAND — Imogene McElwain 94, of Island, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Baptist Health Madisonville. Mary Imogene Jarvis was born Aug. 3, 1925 in Island, Kentucky to the late John Thomas and Ethel Mae Everly Jarvis and was married to Charles William McElwain. Imogene retried as an LPN from the former Owensboro — Daviess County Hospital and was a member of Island United Methodist Church. She loved the Lord, her family and friends, and also enjoyed reading books, listening to music and sharing stories of her life. In addition to her parents, Imogene was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. McElwain, who died July 16, 1986.
Survivors include a son, Michael W. McElwain (Nancy) of Madisonville; a daughter, Mary Virginia Ellington of Hanson; five grandchildren, DeeDee Boyken, Justin Nolan, Elissa Capps, Celia McGuire, and Ami-Jordan Robertson; 11 great grandchildren; and a great great granddaughter.
In compliance with health and public safety directives private family graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Island Community Cemetery with the Rev. Eric Espada officiating. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Imogene’s family.
Imogene’s services was streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com Tuesday.
The Imogene McElwain family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Community Cemetery Fund; C/O Susan Edmonds; 125 East Broadway; Island, Kentucky 42350.
Share your memories and photos of Imogene at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.