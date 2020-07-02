RUMSEY — James “J.L.” McCormick 81, of Rumsey, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Baptist Health Madisonville. James Leonard McCormick was born June 13, 1939 in Hopkins County, Kentucky to the late Ruben Leonard and Della Agnes Burrong McCormick, was married to the former Fayetta Evans Sept. 27, 1958 and was better known as “J.L.” to both his family and friends. He was a retired licensed plumber and enjoyed both hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, J.L. was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Fayetta McCormick, who died May 19, 2007.
Survivors include two sons, James L. McCormick and Wade McCormick both of Rumsey; a daughter, Paula Ayer of Calhoun; six granddaughters, Whitney Casey (Wesley), Courtney Ayer, Tiffaney Ritchie (Dennis), Haley Owens, Jasmine McCormick, and Megan Armstrong (Timmy); 13 great grandchildren; a brother, Rick McCormick (Judy) of Sacramento; and two sisters, Thailia Deason (Junior) and Sue Underhill of Newburgh, Indiana.
Funeral services were held Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Elder Steve Whitaker officiating. Burial took place in the West Lawn Cemetery in Hanson.
J.L.’s services was streamed live on www.
Share your memories and photos of J.L. at muster
