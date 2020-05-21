NICKEL RIDGE —
James Sinnett 67, of the Nickel Ridge community in Daviess County, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. James Ellis Sinnett was born Jan. 12, 1953 in Utica, Kentucky to the late James and Shirley Martin Sinnett. James was a custodian at West Louisville Elementary School and a member of Nickel Ridge Holiness Church. He enjoyed both fishing and gardening. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Sinnett.
Survivors include three sisters, Janice Sinnett, Carolyn Abney both of Nickel Ridge and Joyce Sinnett (Kenny Brummett) of Sacramento; a brother, Willie Wilson of Owensboro; three step sisters, Mary Jane, Tina and Tammy; three step brothers, David, Steve and Darrell; a sister-in-law, Rose Adams of Bremen; an aunt, Vonell Render of Calhoun; seven nieces, Emma (Logan), Marie (Bobby), Lisa (Michael), Brenda Sue, Kelsey, Hayley, and Sabrina (Bo); three nephews, Blayne, William (Talon) and Devin; several cousins and many friends.
In compliance with health and public safety directives family services will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial will be in the Nickel Ridge Cemetery in Daviess County.
James’ services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com 2 p.m. Thursday.
Share your memories and photos of James at musterfuneralhomes.com.
