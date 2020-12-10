CALHOUN — Janice F. Young 85, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville, Kentucky. Janice Faye Young was born Jan. 24, 1935 in Calhoun, Kentucky to the late Jessie Ray and Bertha Mae Thompson Young. Janice retired from the McLean County News after 40 years of service and was a member of Calhoun Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with both her family and friends.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews, including a niece who was her caregiver for several years, Rhonda Sartain (Doolie) of Livermore.
Private family services were held at Saturday, Dec. 5 at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial took place in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
Janice’s services were streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com
The Janice F. Young family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Baptist Food Pantry; P.O. Box 283; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Janice at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.