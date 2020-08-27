LIVERMORE — Jim Brown 78, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. James William Brown was born Feb. 5, 1942 in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky to the late Wilber and Audrey Lee Lewellen Brown, was married to the former Carmenlita Farmer and was later married to the former Linda Lou Camfield until her death. Jim earlier worked at Daniels Construction, NSA and Kelly Wilmore and was a member of Harvest Vision Church. He enjoyed all sports, especially University of Kentucky Basketball and NASCAR. In addition to his parents and his two wives, Jim was preceded in death by a son, Mark Eric Brown and his sister, Susan Brown.
Survivors include a son, James D. Brown of Titusville, Pennsylvania; a grandson, Christopher Eric Brown of Owensboro; a half brother, Barry Swihart of Lexington; his fiancée, Ina Chambers of Livermore; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral services were held Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Brad Clark officiating.
Jim’s services will be streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” Friday.
The Jim Brown family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Harvest Vision Church; 2242 Highway 431 North; Livermore, Kentucky 42352. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of Jim at muster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.