Joe Bickett 67, of Owensboro, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Joseph Alvin Bickett, Jr. was born Aug. 4, 1952 in Owensboro, Kentucky to Joseph Alvin and Elizabeth Rumage Bickett. He graduated from Calhoun High School in 1971, graduated from Brescia College in 1975 and was married to the former Martha Jane Lamb June 22, 1979 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Calhoun. Joe retired from the City of Owensboro as a 911 dispatcher in 2005 and was a member of the Catholic faith. He loved watching University of Kentucky basketball, New York Yankees baseball and Notre Dame football. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Bickett and by a brother, Keith Louis Bickett.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Jane Bickett; a daughter, Melissa Smith (Adam) of Owensboro; a son, Jason Bickett (Cortnie Crowe) of Owensboro; six grandchildren, Chad Smith, Dean Smith, Makayla Bickett, Bryson Bickett, Kaiden Bickett, and Jaylee Bickett; his mother, Betty Bickett of Rumsey; five sisters, Mary Beth Andrews of Frankfort, Vickie Groce (Steve) of Bowling Green, Lisa Young (Steve) of Calhoun, Paula McGuire (Jeff) of Boonville, Indiana and Amy LaBron of Cape Coral, Florida; two brothers, Steve Bickett of Slaughters and Gary Bickett (Karen) of Owensboro; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles and many friends.
Family services were held Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Father Jegin Puthenpurackal officiating. Burial took place in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
Joe’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
The Joe Bickett family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Joe at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.