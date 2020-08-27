Joe Billie Taylor, 83, of Calhoun, passed away Aug. 17, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was married to his loving wife, Letha Taylor, for 62 years. Joe was a Christian and is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a member of Calhoun Baptist Church, worked as an EMT and retired from Muster’s Funeral Home.
Joe was preceded in death by his mother, Lelia Smith; stepfather, Charlie Smith; and father, Sam Taylor.
Joe enjoyed fishing, UK basketball, sitting on the porch waving and talking to friends, barbecuing and making burgoo and telling jokes to anyone who would listen. He dearly loved his family and his dog, Shorty.
He is survived by his wife, Letha Taylor; daughter JoAnn (Ricky) Hamilton; son Darrel (Sheila) Taylor; daughter Dianne (Sterett) Miles; son Bryant (Deanna) Taylor; family friend, Charles “Corky” Gray; grandchildren, Michelle Hamilton, Aaron (Becky) Hamilton, Cathryn (Aaron) Shupert, Leah Taylor, Cameron Taylor, Westyn Miles; great-grandson Hunter Young; great-granddaughter, Palmer Mae Hamilton on the way; step-grandson Gavin Sanders; his best friend that he worked with, Wayne Bailey; and his fishing buddy, Justice Casebier.
Funeral services were held Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial took place in Mt. Zion Cemetery.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for all of the prayers and support provided by his friends and church family at Calhoun Baptist Church throughout Joe’s health challenges as well as thank the healthcare providers who treated him.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Calhoun Baptist Church, 315 Main Street, Calhoun, KY 42327 or American Heart Association, 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Ste 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637.
Memories can be shared at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
