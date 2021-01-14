OWENSBORO — Joe Richardson 84, of Owensboro, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Billy Joe Richardson was born Nov. 10, 1936 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Loren E. and Lillian Thomas Richardson and was married to the former Barbara Ann Goode June 5, 1957. Joe worked as a highway design technician at Johnson, Depp and Quisenberry and was an active member of both Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian and Pleasant Hope General Baptist churches, where he and Barbara volunteered with the youth. Joe enjoyed cards, UK ballgames, and spending time with both his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Barbara G. Richardson, who died Feb. 5, 2017; by his sister Betty Bolton, and by his brother, Jimmy Richardson.
Survivors include his daughter, Teresa Decker (Rick); his son, Tom Richardson (Bridget); two grandchildren, Jeb Richardson (Sarah) and Raegan Richardson; four great grandchildren, Lydia Richardson, Billy Richardson, Elias Richardson, and Rollie Richardson; and several nieces and nephews.
Joint funeral services for Joe and his sister, Betty Bolton will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Revs. Tracy Burnett and Ron Hampton officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hope Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Joe’s family from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Joe and Betty’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Joe and Betty’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Joe Richardson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to The Boys and Girls Club, 3415 Buckland Square, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301.
Share your memories and photos of Joe at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.