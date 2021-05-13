ISLAND — John Dallas Lott 70, of Island, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. John Dallas Lott was born January 14, 1951 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late John Thomas and Margie Johnson Lott and was married to the former Wilma Jean Putman November 21, 1975. John was a heavy equipment operator, retiring from Operating Engineers Local #181 of Henderson and was a farmer at heart. He was a member of Island Baptist Church and a member of the Army National Guard, being activated during the Brandenburg Tornado. John enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Wilma Lott; a son, Curtis Lott (Tina) of Lewisburg; four grandchildren, Brianna Lott, Cassie Crafton (Dillian), Brittany Boisseau (Kyle), and Steven Pentecost; 7 great grandchildren; a brother, Jimmie Lott (Sandy) of Calvert City; and two sisters, Rosemary Buckingham (Larry) of Mayfield and Lois Ford (Doug Locke) of Madisonville.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Bobby Lott officiating. Burial was held in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for John’s visitation and funeral service were limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings were required during all services.
John’s services were streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com Monday.
The John Dallas Lott family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Community Cemetery Fund; C/O Susan Edmonds; 125 East Broadway; Island, Kentucky 42350. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of John at musterfuneralhomes.com.
