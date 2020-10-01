UTICA — John W. Baker, Jr. 89, of Utica, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at his home in Utica. John Wilkey Baker, Jr. was born Jan. 16, 1931 in Ashbyburg, Kentucky to the late John Wilkey and Minnnie Turner Baker and was married to the former Helen Marie Evans August 20, 1948. He retired from the U.S. Air Force, serving in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars, worked as an electrical inspector for the City of Henderson Fire Department and retired as a Fire Marshall for the State of Wyoming. John was a Mason, a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in McLean County and a member of the McLean County Veteran of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415, where he served in the Honor Guard Unit for several years. He also enjoyed woodworking and carving. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by two daughters, Bobbie Baker and Betty Imboden.
Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Helen Baker; two sons, John W. Baker (Carol) of Leesburg, Virginia and Ray L. Baker (Mary) of Charleston, South Carolina; and 5 grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. David McCarthy officiating. Military Honors were conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post # 5415. Family burial will be at a later date in Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
John’s services were streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” Wednesday.
The John W. Baker, Jr. family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to McLean County V.F.W. Memorial Post # 5415, Honor Guard Unit; C/O Robert Thomasson; 892 Browns Valley Road; Utica, Kentucky 42376. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of John at musterfu
