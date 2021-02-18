SEMIWAY — Johnny Morris, 81, of Semiway, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Johnny Ray Morris was born Nov. 25, 1939 in the Poverty Community of McLean County, Kentucky to the late John A. and Hattie Marie Jennings Morris and was married to the former Linda Janice Greathouse June 4, 1963. Johnny was a retired miner from the West Ken Coal Company in Muhlenberg County and a member of Sacramento Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, a member of Sacramento Lodge # 735 F. & A.M., a member of McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415, a member of the American Legion and enjoyed both car racing and his daily morning coffee visits with his friends at the round table of the Lighthouse Restaurant in Calhoun.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Janice Morris; a son, Tim Morris of Long Island, New York; a daughter, Holly Baldwin (Blair) of Oakwood, Ohio; three grandchildren, Autumn Morris Thomas (Matt), Brandt Baldwin and Arick Baldwin; a great granddaughter, Royale Thomas; and a sister, Helen King (Eugene) of Owensboro.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m.. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial took place in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Johnny’s visitation and funeral service were limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings were required during all services.
Johnny’s services was streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Johnny Morris family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
