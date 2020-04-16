LIVERMORE — Joyce Dame 77, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her home in Livermore. Martha Joyce St.Clair was born Aug. 8, 1942 in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky to the late Clyde Armstrong and Lucy Katherine Tabor St.Clair and was married to Wallace Ronald Dame Aug. 22, 1970. Joyce was a homemaker and member of Bethel Outreach Ministries in Livermore. She enjoyed gardening, caring for others and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, the Rev. Ronnie Dame, who died Aug. 15, 2019.
Survivors include a son, Rodney Dame (Cristy) of Owensboro; a daughter, Angelia Dame of Livermore; six grandchildren, Connor Dame, Macy Dame, Kennedy Durham, Morgan Durham, Ryleigh Durham, and Greyson Durham; and a sister, Dorothy Bolton of Island.
In compliance with health and public safety directives private family graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Green River Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Steve Case officiating. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Joyce’s family.
Joyce’s graveside services streamed live on www.facebook.com/Muster-Funeral-Homes-102816451369912 on Wednesday.
Share your memories and photos of Joyce at mus
