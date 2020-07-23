CALHOUN —
Joyce Evans 74, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Brighton Cornerstone Healthcare in Madisonville. Alma Joyce O’bannon was born Dec. 30, 1945 in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky to the late Virgie O’bannon Jackson. She was a cook at McLean County High School and a member of Calhoun Baptist Church. Joyce enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include two daughters, Athena Cardwell and Angela Evans Baird (Matt) both of Calhoun; a son, Chris Cardwell of Calhoun; four grandchildren, Kristen Cardwell Fulton (Kyle), Hunter Cardwell, Alek Evans, and Cadense Johnson; a great granddaughter, Skylar Fulton; two sisters, Phyllis Dwyer of Greenville and Lois Vanover of Eddyville; and her former husband and long-time friend, Ronnie Evans of Calhoun.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richards Sams officiating. Burial took place in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
Joyce’s services were streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com”
The Joyce Evans family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
