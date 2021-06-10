LIVERMORE — Juanita Bradshaw 92, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Juanita Carpenter was born February 24, 1929 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late John and Martine Howard Carpenter and was married to William Calvin “Dub” Bradshaw December 25, 1951. Juanita was a retired cosmetologist, a member of Livermore United Methodist Church and an avid University of Kentucky Basketball Fan. In addition to her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, W.C. “Dub” Bradshaw, who died November 29, 2015, by her daughter, Tonya Bradshaw Drake and by a granddaughter, Hollie Schindler.
Survivors include two sons, David Bradshaw of Island and Jarrod Bradshaw (Leslie) of Utica; and a great granddaughter, Gracie Schindler of Livermore.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Jesse Johnson officiating. Burial took place in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Juanita’s visitation and funeral service were limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Juanita’s services was streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Monday.
The Juanita Bradshaw family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Oak Hill Cemetery, Perpetual Care Fund; C/O Independence Bank; P.O. Box 39; Livermore, Kentucky 42352. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of Juanita at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.