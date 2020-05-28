BREMEN — Judith Dianne Stewart Pointer, 67, of Bremen, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mrs. Pointer was born June 29, 1952, in Madisonville. She was a sales associate at Walmart and was of the Christian faith. She loved her three cats, Stormy, Onyx and Gizmo. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her father, Jessie Stewart; maternal grandmother Willodean Cleaver; maternal grandfather, Charles Carlisle; paternal grandparents Hattie and Albert Stewart; and nephew Barry McClellan.
She is survived by her son, Jesse (Rhiannon) Pointer of Greenville; mother Kathleen Stewart; granddaughter Olivia Pointer; sisters Linda (Larry) Carver, Vickie Phillips, Kathy (John) Pierson and Rosemary McClellan; and several nieces and nephews.
