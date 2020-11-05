SACRAMENTO — Judy Myrl McCulley, 67, of Sacramento, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at her home. Mrs. McCulley was born Oct. 1, 1953, in McLean County. She worked in food service for 34 years for the Muhlenberg County Board of Education, and was a member of Brier Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was also a Kentucky Colonel. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Dorothy Hardin; and brother Darrel Hardin.
She is survived by her husband, Ronnie McCulley; daughter Chastity (David) Smith of Bremen; son Jason (Marita) McCulley of Greensburg, IN; grandchildren Carleigh Smith and Greyson Smith; sisters Sue McCaslin of Calhoun and Faye (Bob) Vanover of Hanson; and brothers Doyle (Sharon) Hardin of Leithchfield, Jimmie Hardin of Poplar Grove, Frankie (Betty) Hardin of Russellville, and Chris (Joy) Hardin of Calhoun.
Funeral services were held Nov. 2, 2020 at Brier Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Marc Bell officiating. Burial took place in Brier Creek Cemetery.
