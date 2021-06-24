OWENSBORO — Juett Gibson 79, of Owensboro, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at his home in Owensboro. Juett Henry Gibson, Jr. was born December 7, 1941 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Juett Henry and Eula Mae Wright Gibson. Juett worked as a security guard at Owensboro Country Club and later retired from maintenance at Bon Harbor Nursing Home in Owensboro. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of Vietnam and enjoyed spending time with both his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Juett was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Ann West and by a niece, Denise West.
Survivors include two sisters, Eva Blake (Stephen) of Lexington and Beatrice Hall of Owensboro; two nieces, Julie Maxwell (Roger) and Brittany Byrne (Kyle); four nephews, Dr. David Blake, Robbie West (Tammy), Jason West, and Matthew Hall (Taylor); several great nieces and great nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Richland Baptist Cemetery with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Juett’s family.
Juett’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Juett Gibson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Richland Baptist Cemetery Fund; C/O Jack Burden; 650 Hicks Lane; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
