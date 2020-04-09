SACRAMENTO — June
Beverly Hill, 85, of Sacramento, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Baptist Health in Madisonville from complications due to COVID-19.
She was born Jan. 17, 1935, in Sacramento, to Magdalene and Graydon Barnett and spent much of her life on West Third Street. The times she didn’t live in Sacramento, she moved to other communities with her beloved husband Bill who worked in the coal mines for many years, but they retired to West Third, the place of her beginning.
A homemaker for much of her life, June loved nothing more than her family. With her children, she and her husband liked to take them camping, horseback riding, or follow them as they all participated in sports. For her grandchildren, most remember summers spent at Mamaw’s. She liked to tell the story of how the grandchildren would spend two weeks at a time at her house, but when they left, she’d get so sad, she’d call their parents, asking for them to come again soon.
She taught her family what’s important in life: to tend and take care of those you love. She never had an unkind word about anyone and taught us all how to love unconditionally. Although we all try, no one makes creamed potatoes or fried sweet corn like she does.
A voracious reader, she often wrote to the authors of her favorite novels and always had her Bible near her. She also loved to watch and follow sports and could tell you more about the players and coaches than most announcers. Her favorite was the Kentucky Wildcats. If you called her, you’d most certainly call while she was in the middle of a game.
At one time in her life, she also was a talented painter. Many might remember the woodworking of her husband that she helped to stain and sometimes paint folk-style.
She was a member of Cypress Primitive Baptist Church and lived a good, full life. Her family is comforted that she is no longer in pain and with those loved ones who have gone before her.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John William Hill Jr.; her parents; a sister, LaVerne Smith; and a granddaughter, Bree Whitfield.
She is survived by her four children; John William Hill III (Sherry) of Williamsburg; Danny Hill (Jane) of Robards; Beverly Whitfield (Keith) of Sacramento; and Jill Smith (Rick) of Lewisburg; eight grandchildren: Jeremy Hill of Clarksville, TN, Brian Hill of Clay, Scott Hill (Miranda) of Niagra, James Temple (BJ) of Williamsburg, Ashley Adkins Faith (Derek Phillips) of Bremen, Kasey Adkins of Owensboro, Kaitlyn Oakes (Ben) of Cincinnati, OH, and Tyler Smith (Brittany) of Madisonville; twelve great-grandchildren; two brothers, Billy Graydon Barnett (Virginia) and Choyce Barnett (Joyce); a sister, Frieda Stringer (Lynn); and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Hill will be private for immediate family only, with private burial. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Cypress Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Choyce Barnett, 735 Shacklett Drive, Sacramento, KY 42372.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com<http://www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com/>
