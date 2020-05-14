SACRAMENTO — Karen Boyken Collings 61, of Sacramento, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. Karen Ann Boyken was born February 5, 1959 in Ohio County, Kentucky to Johnnie Lehman and Judith Lane Miller Boyken. She was a housekeeper at Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Owensboro. Karen was preceded in death by her father, Johnnie “Red” Boyken and by two brothers, Larry Boyken and Tim Boyken.
Survivors include her mother, Judith Boyken of Sacramento; three brothers, Kevin Boyken, John R. Boyken and James Boyken all of Sacramento; and a sister, Amanda Hatcher (Mark) of Owensboro.
In compliance with health and public safety directives private family graveside services were held Monday, May 11, 2020 at Pleasant Hope Cemetery in McLean County with the Rev. Ron Hampton officiating. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel handled the arrangements for Karen’s family.
The Karen Boyken Collings family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Karen Boyken Collings, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
