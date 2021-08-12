SACRAMENTO — Kenneth M. Nall 83, of Sacramento, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 2, 2021 at his home in Sacramento. Kenneth Moore Nall was born February 1, 1938 in Sacramento, Kentucky to the late Clarence Duncan “C.D.” and Era Moore Nall and was married to the love of his life, the former Jane Evalyn West December 23, 1958. Ken was a graduate of the former Sacramento High School, retired from the Whirlpool Corporation in Evansville, was a farmer and a member of Station Baptist Church, where he also served as a deacon and sang in the church choir. He was both a U.S. Army and Air Force Veteran, a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels and enjoyed going to both his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Nall, Russell Nall and the Rev. Bob Nall and by a sister, Mary Higgs.
Survivors include his wife of 62 ½ years, Jane Nall; two sons, Ken Nall, Jr. (Stephanie Whitaker) of Owensboro and Dan Nall (Ruth) of Louisville; a daughter, Sherrie Bennett (Todd) of Owensboro; five grandchildren, Jamie Stallings, Daniel Bennett (Joanna), Luke Nall, Sarah Bennett, and Eric Nall; 3 great grandchildren; and three brothers, Preston Nall of Evansville, Sam Nall (Shirley) of Vero Beach, Florida and Harold Nall (Vivian) of Owensboro.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Revs. Mike Rust and Dan Yeager officiating. Burial took place in the Sacramento Baptist Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415.
Ken’s services were streamed live on HYPERLINK “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Monday.
The Kenneth M. Nall family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Sacramento Baptist Cemetery Fund; P.O. Box 15; Sacramento, Kentucky 42372. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Ken’s family would like to express their appreciation to Erin Coley for her personal care and attention during the last years of Ken’s life.
Share your memories and photos of Ken at mus
