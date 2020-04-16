CALHOUN — Ko Wilson 88, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Ko Endo was born Oct. 7, 1931 in Yamagata, Japan to the late Teiji and Masayo Endo and was married to Jerry Mack Wilson Oct. 13, 1960. Ko retired as an analyst from CNA Insurance Company and was a member of Calhoun United Methodist Church. She was an Elvis and John Wayne fan and enjoyed watching golf. In addition to her parents, Ko was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Jerry Wilson, who died March 17, 2005.
Survivors include several cousins.
In compliance with health and public safety directives private family services will be held Friday, April 10, 2020 at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Ken Berggren officiating. Private burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
Ko’s services streamed live on www.facebook.com/Muster-Funeral-Homes-102816451369912 on Friday.
Share your memories and photos of Ko at musterfu
