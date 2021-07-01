ISLAND — Larry E. Howard 79, of Island, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at his home in Island. Larry Earl Howard was born January 28, 1942 in Island, Kentucky to the late Earl H. and Catherine Sylvania Mitchell Howard. Larry retired from Operative Plasterers’ and Cement Masons’ Local # 692 of Evansville, was a member of Island Baptist Church and a member of Island Lodge # 743 F. & A.M. He also enjoyed working on his cars, car shows, woodworking and gardening.
Survivors include two daughters, Janise Hobbs of Island and Julie Drake (David) of Livia; three grandsons, Corey Williams, David Michael Drake and Jacob Hobbs; and three great grandchildren, Connor Boyken, Jasper Williams and Cora Williams.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. last Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Tony Boyken officiating. Burial took place in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County.
Larry’s services were streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Larry E. Howard family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Larry E. Howard, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 228; Livermore, Kentucky 42352. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
