Larry Eugene Vanover 73, of Jacksonville, FL went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 19, 2020 St. Vincent Hospital. Larry was born on Oct. 9, 1947 in Owensboro, KY to the late Jessie and Mary Wills Vanover on Oct. 9, 1947 and was married to Frances Powell on July 6, 1968 in Beech Grove, KY. Larry was a member of West Side Baptist Church. He worked as a crane operator for Green Coal Company for 28 years.
Larry is preceded in death by his father, Jessie, his mother Mary, and his sister Betty. He is survived by wife Frances Powell Vanover of 52 years, his two children, Shannon Clark (Tony) and Chad Vanover (Amy), his brother Kenny Vanover, his sister Wanda Mauzy, his six grandchildren Cody (Alline) Richardson, Kaylen Clark, Jackson Clark, Devan Clark, Dalton Vanover and Kaden Vanover.
A funeral service was held on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Westside Baptist Church located at 7775 Herlong Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210 at 10 a.m.
