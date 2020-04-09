CENTERTOWN — Larry W. Gross 68, of Centertown, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his home in Centertown. Larry Wayne Gross was born Dec. 20, 1951 in Owensboro, Kentucky to Gerald Walter and Betty Lou Holder Gross and was married to the former Deborah Ann Ward Dec. 16, 1996. He retired as a waste water operator from Tyson Foods at age 50 to stay home and raise his granddaughter, Katelyn. Larry was a member of Community Church in Calhoun and a U.S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed helping anyone, being outdoors, caring for his garden, and spending time with both his family and friends. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Gross and by his sister, Susie Gross.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Debbie Gross; a son, Matthew Gross (Brandy) of Livermore; two daughters, Laura Butterworth (Andy) of Owensboro and Dana Mason (Bruce) of Livermore; two step sons, Bobby Harper of Centertown and Brandon Harper of Owensboro; nine grandchildren, Kayla Hocker, Khloe Hastings, Allie Butterworth, Katelyn Gross, Noah Mason, Briley Mason, Lucas Mauzy, Gavin Mauzy, and Maci Mauzy; three great grandchildren, Greyson, Elora and Caelan; his mother, Betty Gross of Livermore; three brothers, Bobby Gross (Stella) of Livermore, David Gross (Beth Page) of Brandenburg and Kenny Gross (Karen) of Calhoun; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
In compliance with health and public safety directives private family services were held Friday, April 3, 2020 at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Bruce Mason officiating.
The Larry W. Gross family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to God’s House of Hope; 205 West Main Street; Island, Kentucky 42350. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Larry at musterfuneralhomes.com.
