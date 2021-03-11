Laura Nell Sutton Foster

Laura Foster passed away peacefully Feb. 25, 2021, age 92. Born in Central City KY to Jesse Lee and Geneva Sutton, Laura was the “middle child” of five sisters and four brothers. She was preceded in death by her parents, her children’s father, Harry “Mac” Foster, lasting companion, Ollie Jeffries, and siblings Helen Mason, Virginia Morris, Charles Sutton, Iteline Dye, Harold Sutton, Jesse Lee Sutton, Jr., and Jeanne Strange. Survivors include Curtis Sutton of Island KY, Peggy Jo Sutton Hall of Albany GA, and four children, Tim Foster of TN, Gaylon Williams of WI, Carla Barnett and Bobbi Foster of KY. Also surviving are eight grand-children, Reed Foster of Australia, Jenna Woods Fitzgerald and Amberlee Woods Bratcher of WI, Zachary Barnett, Joseph Barnett, Anna Barnett Farivar of Paducah KY, Audra Edmonson Leonard of Owensboro KY, and Austin Edmonson of Maysville KY, and thirteen great-grand-children, Natalie, Shelby, Isabel, Isiah, Asher, Tripp, Miranda, Kennedy, Tori, Xander, Orrin, Cais, and Adric, and many nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and friends.
Laura grew up in the small community of Semiway between Calhoun and Sacramento in McLean County during the Great Depression and later WWII. She told stories of sugar and nylon rations, wood-burning cook stoves, transportation via horse and wagon, and how her father instilled the love of reading in his children by the dim light of a kerosene lamp. She graduated Salutatorian of her class from Sacramento High School, married Mac Foster, moved to Louisville then spent about four years in California. With her husband and young family, she returned home to Kentucky and eventually settled west of Sacramento on her husband’s family property in Stringtown, where she lived for over 30 years rearing her children, growing large vegetable gardens and flowers, preparing meals, sewing, reading, writing, painting, attending church, never missing a PTA program, and giving her love and support to whatever her children endeavored. In addition to being an avid reader, she enjoyed fishing and camping, KY Wildcat basketball, refinishing furniture, and decorating her home. She valued manners and decorum, education, creativity, a lively spirit, tenacity and work ethic. She was fearless, courageous, and gifted. Her grand-children remember her as being attentive, non-judgmental, hosting family gatherings, and being available whenever called upon, to the point of walking a grand-daughter down the aisle as her father had died the year before. “All things in moderation” was a favorite maxim, faith the cornerstone of her life, and a daily nap was an absolute necessity.
In a new chapter of life, Laura and Mac left Stringtown and bought a property in Calhoun where two daughters and their children lived. She was known as Nana — not only to her grand-children but various youth associated with her grand-children — who frequently dropped by her home in Calhoun when Halloween meant hot chili for the taking and Easter or Thanksgiving dinners were open to anyone who tagged along. She became active in the grand-children’s education and began volunteering with the America Reads program. Past retirement, she went to work for GRADD with the America Reads program covering several schools in several counties, sharing her love of the written word with her own life-long learning. She took a few classes at KWC in Owensboro just for the opportunity to learn something new.
Laura celebrated her 80th birthday with family and friends in the fellowship hall of New Cypress Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Semiway where she had attended since her childhood, and where she continued to worship until she moved from Calhoun. No longer married, and after the death of Mr. Jeffries who had been her close companion for over 15 years, her health began to fail. The last chapter of her life took her to Paducah KY where her daughter, Carla, lived. It was determined that the youngest of her children, Bobbi, would also move to Paducah to become her full-time caregiver. Seven years later, the family extends gratitude to Bobbi for her love, care, and sacrifice in sharing her life with one of God’s great creatures who truly embodied what it was to love and be loved.
Private services were held March 3, 2021 at Milner & Orr Funeral Homes in Paducah KY with burial at the New Cypress Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Semiway, McLean County, KY.
