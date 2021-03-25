Lavada J. Brown 87, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Heatford House in Owensboro. Lavada Jean Baldwin was born March 8, 1934 in Livermore, Kentucky to the late Alfonzo C. and Grace Willis Baldwin and was married to James Lewis Brown June 5, 1951. Lavada was a homemaker and a member of Livermore General Baptist Church. She was an avid University of Kentucky Basketball Fan and enjoyed both bowling and going out to eat. In addition to her parents, Lavada was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James L. Brown, who died August 10, 2016; by a son, Les Brown; and by a grandson, Todd Colburn.
Survivors include two sons, Malcolm Brown (Cindy) and Paul Brown both of Livermore; a daughter, Sherry Daugherty of Livermore; seven grandchildren, Robin Hayden (John), Michael Brown, Brad Brown (Cassie), Russel Brown (Missy), Thomas Brown (Christin), Dustin Brown (Cassie), and Ryan Brown (Sarah); and 13 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Clive Bell officiating. Burial took place in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Lavada’s visitation and funeral service were limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings were required during all services.
Lavada’s services were streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Monday.
The Lavada J. Brown family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to The Heartford House; 2914 Old Hartford Road; Owensboro, Kentucky 42303. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of Lavada at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.